Damaged Coronavirus test in Southwest Florida Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:38s - Published now Damaged Coronavirus test in Southwest Florida Hundreds of COVID-test were damaged while in transit. Many of those came from the Centurylink testing site. If you need to be retested, they will notify individuals on what needs to be done. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Damaged Coronavirus test in Southwest Florida RE-EMPLOYMENT SYSTEM TO REPORTANY UNAUTHORIZED FINANCIALACTIVITYHUNDREDS OF PEOPLE ACROSS THESTATE WILL HAVE TO TEST FORCOVID-19 AGAIN.THIS MORNING, WE’RE LEARNING NEWDETAILS ABOUT THE 17-HUNDREDTESTS DAMAGED IN TRANSIT.MORE THAN A HUNDRED OF THOSECAME FROM THE CENTURY LINKTESTING SITE IN SOUTH FORTMYERS.IF YOU NEED TO BE RETESTED...YOU WILL BE NOTIFIED.YOU’LL BE ASKED TO COME BACK TOWHERE YOU TESTED - IN THIS CASE,CENTURYLINK STADIUM. CHECK IN ATTHE GATE SO THEY CAN VERIFY YOURNAME IS ON THE RETEST LIST, ANDYOU’LL BE DIRECTED TO THEPRIORITY





