Public divided over future COVID-19 vaccine Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:03s - Published 13 minutes ago Public divided over future COVID-19 vaccine A new survey shows only about half of Americans would get a future COVID-19 vaccine. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FLORIDA MAY BE ABLE TO HELP.(ADLIB TOSS)’THERE’S CONFLICTING OPINIONSWHEN IT COMES TO A FUTUREVACCINE FOR COVID-19.A NEW SURVEY SHOWS ONLY ABOUTHALF OF AMERICANS WOULD BEWILLING TO GET IT IF IT BECOMESAVAILABLE.OUR JESSICA ALPERN IS LOOKININTO THE NUMBERS, AND HOW PEOPLEHERE AND SOUTHWEST FLORIDA FEELABOUT IT.WE’LL GET TO THOSE NATIONALNUMBERS IN JUST A BIT.FIRST I WANT TO TELL YOU THAT ASCONTROVERSY OVER THIS TOPICCONTINUES TO HEAT UP...I STARTED MY OWN POLL HERE ONTHE FOX-4 FACEBOOK PAGE.THIS MORNING MANY OF YOUCONTINUE TO WEIGH IN.OF THE MORE THAN 200 WHO’VEVOTED... AN OVERWHELMING AMOUNTSAY THEY WOULD *NOT GET THEVACCINE.OF THE MANY WHO RESPONDED ONEWOMAN SAYS SHE WOULD NOT WANT TOBE FIRST IN LINE FOR IT...AND WOULD LIKELY WAIT AT LEASTFIVE-YEARS TO GET IT.SAYING SHE’S EQUALLY AFRAID OFTHE RISKS OF A NEW VACCINE ASSHE IS OF THE VIRUS.ANOTHER SAYING IN PART THATSHE’D NEED TO SEE IF IT HAS ANYSIDE EFFECTS WITH IT BEING BRANDNESAYING SHE FEELS IT WOULD HAVEBEEN CREATED IN QUOTE "SOMEWHATOF A RUSH."NOW LET’S GET TO THE NATIONALDATA FROM A SURVEY DONE BY THEASSOCIATED PRESS-NORC CENTER FORPUBLIC AFFAIRS RESEARCH.IT SHOWED ONLY ABOUT HALF OFAMERICANS WOULD GET A VACCINE.ANOTHER 31% SAID THEY "WEREN’TSURE" IF THEY WOULD...WHILEABOUT 20% SAID THEY WOULD REFUSEIT.POLLING SHOWED *SAFETY WAS THETOP FEAR.OF THOSE WHO SAID THEY WON’T GETTHE VACCINE, 70% SAID IT’S DUETO SAFETY CONCERNS. YET 70% WHOSAID THEY WOULD GET THE VACCINESAY LIFE WON’T RETURN TO NORMALUNTIL ONE IS MADE AVAILABLE.SCIENTISTS AROUND THE WORLD ARECURRENTLY RACING TO DEVELOP AVACCINE.ACCORDING TO THE ASSOCIATEDPRESS, THERE ARE ABOUT A DOZENLEADING VACCINE CANDIDATESWORLDWIDE.... INCLUDING ONEWHICH HAS ALREADY PROVED TO BEEFFECTIVE IN SMALL TRIALS AND ISCURRENTLY MOVING ON TO LARGERROUNDS OF TESTING.WE WANT TO HEAR YOUR THOUGHTS ONTHE





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Poll Reveals 50% of Americans Are Willing to Take a COVID-19 Vaccine



As of May 27th, there have been over 100,000 reported deaths related to COVID-19 in the US. The pandemic has infected over 1.7 million people in the country. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published 5 hours ago AP Poll: Only 49% Percent Of Americans Would Get Future Vaccine For COVID-19



42% of people who don't want the vaccine say they are afraid of catching COVID-19 from it. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:32 Published 1 day ago