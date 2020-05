CAMARO SS CONTINUING THE LEGACY

BUMPER2BUMPERTV HAS A LOOK AT THE LATEST AND POSSIBLY LAST VERSION OF THE COUPE WHICH CAN STILL BURN UP THE PAVEMENT.

(Nat of exhaust) THIS IS THE UNMISTAKEABLE CALLING CARD OF A MUSCLE CAR—A RUMBLING EXHAUST THAT ISN’T SHY.

IN THIS CASE IT IS CONNECTED TO THIS THE CURRENT EDITION OF THE CAMARO SUPER SPORT.

WHILE THE FUTURE OF THE COUPE IS UNCERTAIN, THE 2020 MODEL CARRIES ON THE NAMEPLATE’S LEGACY FIRST CREATED IN THE LATE 1960’S.

THE LINEAGE IS EVIDENT IN THE EXTERIOR LINES WHICH ARE A THROWBACK TO THE ORIGINAL.

THE THEME IS CARRIED OVER TO THE INTERIOR WHERE VENTS AND SOME GAUGES ARE REMINISCENT OF THE EARLY DAYS.

WITH AN OVERALL LENGTH OF 183 INCHES IT COULD SNEAK INTO THE MID SIZE SEGMENT BUT IT IS OFFICIALLY LISTED AS A SUBCOMPACT.THE SS BADGING MEANS A LOT MORE THAN JUST COSMETIC OPTIONS.

FOR CHEVROLET LOYALISTS IT SIGNIFIES PERFORMANCE IN A BIG WAY.

A lot of manufacturers these days build in sporty looking parts on their cars to make them look real tough and nasty.

But guess what?

That’s a real air intake for a real engine.

THE 6.2 LITER LT1 V8 IS SQUEEZED UNDER THE HOOD AND IS READY TO CHEW UP A LOT OF PAVEMENT.

FOR THE DOUBTERS, 455 HORSEPOWER AND 455 POUND FEET OF TORQUE CAN MAKE A BELIEVER OF THE MOST SKEPTICAL.

ENGINE EFFICIENCY IS HELPED WITH CYLINDER DEACTIVATION AT CRUISING SPEED.

THE CAMARO IS AND HAS ALWAYS BEEN A REAR WHEEL DRIVE PLATFORM AND DRIVERS HAVE THE OPTION OF A TEN-SPEED AUTOMATIC THAT TAKES FULL ADVANTAGE OF THE TORQUE CURVE, OR FOR THOSE WHO INSIST A SIX SPEED MANUAL IS AVAILABLE.

FOR THE DRIVER AND FRONT SEAT PASSENGER THERE IS NO QUESTION ABOUT WHAT VEHICLE THEY ARE DRIVING.

WE APPRECIATED THE FIT OF THE SEATS, ESPECIALLY WHEN PUSHING THE SS HARD.

IN ADDITION TO THE DRIVETRAIN THE CAMARO ALSO COMES WITH TECHNOLOGY THAT CHECKS OFF ALL OF THE BOXES THAT SHOULD BE IN A NEW CAR.

WHILE OTHER VERSIONS OF THE CAMARO MAKE DECENT DAILY DRIVERS WITH SPORTY STYLING, THE SS TAKES THE EXPERIENCE UP A FEW LEVELS TO THE POINT THAT THE OWNER CAN LIKELY BE FOUND AT THE TRACK ON WEEKENDS.

I’M GREG MORRISON.