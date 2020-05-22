Global  

Coronavirus numbers by county: May 22, 2020

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Coronavirus numbers by county: May 22, 2020

Coronavirus numbers by county: May 22, 2020

The most updated coronavirus statistics in Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties on May 22, 2020.

Coronavirus numbers by county: May 22, 2020

Cases.

Newschannel 2's jason powles joins us live in studio with the numbers.

Jason good evening.

Good evening kristen...this is the first full week of twice-a-week testing for nursing home employees... but today we've learned that of the new cases announced today...the majority are nursing home "residents" &lt;change > 17 new cases today....13 of them are nursing home residents.

&lt;change > 35 people are hospitalized...25 of those hospitalized are from nursing homes.

Oneida county director of health phyllis ellis says all nursing home residents are tested....and employees are tested twice a week.

The nursing homes had to submit their plan to test both residents and staf it might vary, if theare positivthey do y positive cases we have to have a line list, whos been exposed to them and who gets isolated and quaranteened within the nursing home as well.

The tracing still happens within the nursing home.

Remember there are 28 facilities in oneida county.

Ellis says that's why we are seeing increased positive numbers from nursing homes.

She says right now its the residents, soon it could be employees since so many are being tested.

In herkimer county...just one new case as we are up to 115tote person is hospitalized.

93 people have recovered and in otsego county no new cases for the 23rd straight day.

But i do need to pass along a possible exposure in the county.

The department of health says a person from outside the county who tested positive and was not wearing a mask attended a livestock auction at unadille livestock on saturday may 16th between 1:30 and 9:30pm.

If you attended that auction you are asked to monitor yourself for symptoms, if you develop symptoms call either the covid hotline at 607-547-5555 or otsego county department of health at 607-547-4316.

Kristen back to you.

Due



