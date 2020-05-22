Global  

Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga Share New Collab 'Rain on Me' | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga Share New Collab 'Rain on Me' | Billboard News

Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga Share New Collab 'Rain on Me' | Billboard News

The two pop queens have at last crossed paths in the highly anticipated "Rain on Me," which dropped on Friday (May 22).

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s Fans Can’t Get Enough of the ‘Rain On Me’ Video: ‘Bop of the Century’

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande premiered the music video for their new collab "Rain On Me" on Friday...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •Just JaredBelfast Telegraph


Ariana Grande Dances in the Rain With Lady Gaga in 'Rain on Me' Video

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are having so much fun together in the rain! The “7 rings” superstar...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



Ariana Grande praises Lady Gaga for putting on 'a show' with 'Rain On Me' music video [Video]

Ariana Grande praises Lady Gaga for putting on 'a show' with 'Rain On Me' music video

Ariana Grande has praised Lady Gaga for her "beautiful human heart", as she said her new pal helped her feel "comfortable" during their collaborative track 'Rain On Me'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:49Published
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Release Powerful Anthem 'Rain On Me' [Video]

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Release Powerful Anthem 'Rain On Me'

Two pop superstars, one massive duet. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande released their empowering new single "Rain On Me", and during candid interviews with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the dynamic duo open up..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:01Published