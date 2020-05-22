Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga Share New Collab 'Rain on Me' | Billboard News

The two pop queens have at last crossed paths in the highly anticipated "Rain on Me," which dropped on Friday (May 22).
rayan RT @thisisBURNS: Lady Gaga X Ariana Grande - Rain On Me // Produced by BURNS & Bloodpop // OUT NOW!! @ladygaga @ArianaGrande @bloodpop
ht… 2 seconds ago
𝐊𝐚𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐛𝐚𝐞😖🍬 FUCK YG RT @youblinku: Imagine, lady gaga performance in AMA or grammys and she is going to perform all her collaboration songs with ariana grande,… 5 seconds ago
catalina RT @2020predicts: Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga. That’s it, that’s the tweet. https://t.co/WMxKVEEg76 5 seconds ago
godga RT @gagadaily: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. Raise your hand if you agree! #RainOnMe https://t.co/bQA5d4wXcz 5 seconds ago
choco RT @PageSix: 'Rain on Me' video: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande get wet and wild https://t.co/cj71xGMSLi https://t.co/rh2KAcZ5Td 5 seconds ago
Jader Meza 💍 RT @billboard: .@ladygaga & @arianagrande’s fans can’t get enough of the #RainOnMe video https://t.co/2JvufCK0wN 19 seconds ago
☽ ༓ ᵍᵃᵍᵃ ༓ ☽ ⛈ RT @arianatorswildt: BREAKING: Artists Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga reported to be hospitalised after life-threatening spine injury due to c… 20 seconds ago
Eli Forehand RT @alluregaga: “Rain on me is one of the greatest songs ever written. I just think that Lady Gaga is a pure genius and Ariana Grande is am… 21 seconds ago
Ariana Grande praises Lady Gaga for putting on 'a show' with 'Rain On Me' music videoAriana Grande has praised Lady Gaga for her "beautiful human heart", as she said her new pal helped her feel "comfortable" during their collaborative track 'Rain On Me'.
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Release Powerful Anthem 'Rain On Me'Two pop superstars, one massive duet. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande released their empowering new single "Rain On Me", and during candid interviews with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the dynamic duo open up..