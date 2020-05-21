Man Accused Of Killing Dad During Zoom Call Is Charged Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:29s - Published 32 minutes ago Man Accused Of Killing Dad During Zoom Call Is Charged The Long Island man accused of killing his father during a Zoom call has been charged with murder. 0

Recent related news from verified sources DA: Son confesses to fatally stabbing dad during Zoom call NEW YORK (AP) — A Long Island man suspected of fatally stabbing his father on a live Zoom call...

