Man Accused Of Killing Dad During Zoom Call Is Charged

The Long Island man accused of killing his father during a Zoom call has been charged with murder.
Long Island Man Accused Of Killing Father During Zoom MeetingPolice on Long Island say a Zoom call may have helped them solve a murder involving a father and son; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Man Accused Of Killing Father In Middle Of Zoom CallSuffolk County Police have arrested a man they say stabbed his father to death while he was on a Zoom video call with at least 20 people watching.