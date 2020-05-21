Global  

Man Accused Of Killing Dad During Zoom Call Is Charged

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:29s - Published
The Long Island man accused of killing his father during a Zoom call has been charged with murder.

DA: Son confesses to fatally stabbing dad during Zoom call

NEW YORK (AP) — A Long Island man suspected of fatally stabbing his father on a live Zoom call...
Seattle Times - Published


Long Island Man Accused Of Killing Father During Zoom Meeting [Video]

Long Island Man Accused Of Killing Father During Zoom Meeting

Police on Long Island say a Zoom call may have helped them solve a murder involving a father and son; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Man Accused Of Killing Father In Middle Of Zoom Call [Video]

Man Accused Of Killing Father In Middle Of Zoom Call

Suffolk County Police have arrested a man they say stabbed his father to death while he was on a Zoom video call with at least 20 people watching.

