Health Insurance tied to jobs creates big problems with record unemployment

More than a million people have filed for unemployment in Ohio over the past two months and The Center for Community Solutions estimates 1.7 million Ohioans may lose employer-sponsored health insurance coverage because of coronavirus.

Boyd J. Kills Back ❄️ Unless they’re doing these test for free, nobody is going to go in and get tested since most have lost their jobs a… https://t.co/0wVFbasVYP 3 days ago

🌎MOTHER🌍NATURE🌏 RT @ericagee : @kayteterry @LouisatheLast And unlike in many other countries, our healthcare is usually tied to our jobs. I also know someon… 2 days ago

Savage✨ RT @EgSophie : I do not understand how anyone can watch thousands of people suddenly lose their jobs in the middle of a pandemic and still b… 1 day ago

Succmeousside @KOBBYANY @whatissixbynine @swissch33z @politico No, that tells you corporations won. You really think they give a… https://t.co/yQJ2V8F1mv 1 day ago

Jeff S @ThtchCttg @RealJamesWoods Some people hold on to jobs they despise due to good insurance benefits. At least with… https://t.co/T10OPe7Ldf 1 day ago

Millennipeg @angryjack1912 There’s a lot that people don’t understand about the place, like how much health insurance costs, ho… https://t.co/swX0xvGDkn 1 day ago

Swine of Eternal Majasty @DazzylsTDC @Angrolet @Vehicle_builder Health insurance isn't tied to jobs. You can get health insurance outside of… https://t.co/CqIPc9XpcL 2 hours ago