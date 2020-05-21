New CDC Guidelines about surface spread

Not as dangerous as we think?

The centers for disease control and prevention has updated its guidelines about how the coronavirus spreads.

The change based on the concluion the virus is not easily spread on*surfaces.

But does this mean we should change what we're doing to protect ourselves kimt news three's raquel hellman is finding out from one of mayo clinic's leading covi?

19 experts?

Raquel?xxx george and katie?

Mayo clinic infectious disease expert doctor gregory poland explained it to me like this.

Let's say i had the coronavirus and i coughed or sneezed into my hand and then grabbed this door handle.

Would you be willing to grab this door handle and then touch your face.

Probably not.

Doctor poland tells me he believes the ?

?c is trying to communicate the greatest risk for transmission is most likely still person to person spread.

But that doesn't mean we should discount the threat of contaminated surfaces.

So should you continue to be extra vigilent about disinfecting surfaces?

Doctor poland says?

It depends.xxx if you're living in an area of the world where there's a lot of community transmission, i think it's warranted to continue doing that.

If you're in a community where there really isn't any disease or evidence of community transmission, i don't see a reason to do it.

It really comes down to common sense.

He says we need to remember that we know influenza and other respiraratory diseases do spread from contaminated surfaces?

So while it may not be the greatest risk factor for covi?19?

It's still important to be careful.

Live in rochester, raquel hellman, kimt news three./// the ??c also says that while surfaces and objects are not thought to be the main way covi?19 spreads?

It's important to remember that they are still learning more about the virus each and every day.///