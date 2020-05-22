Global  

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Pandemic cuts prep time short for Lake of the Ozarks resorts

When the pandemic struck, some resorts at the Lake of the Ozarks closed.

But now as Missouri reopens, guests who once canceled have rebooked and resorts are rushing on the finishing touches for the Memorial Day weekend.

