Police Investigate Mother In Death Of SW 9-Year-Old SW Autistic Boy

Police Investigate Mother In Death Of SW 9-Year-Old SW Autistic Boy

Police Investigate Mother In Death Of SW 9-Year-Old SW Autistic Boy

The mother of Alejandro Ripley is the primary focus of the investigation into his death and admitted playing a role in his death, a senior law enforcement source told CBS 4 News.

Police: Boy found dead hours after mom said he was abducted

MIAMI (AP) — A 9-year-old autistic boy has been found dead hours after his mother told police he...
Seattle Times - Published


