Mother charged in 9-year-old's death

The mother of a 9-year-old boy who was found dead in Miami-Dade County has been arrested in connection with his death.

IN A STUNNING TURN - HISMOTHER ARRESTED...AND ISCHARGED WITH HIS MURDER.MIAMI-DADE POLICE HAVE CHARGED45-YEAR- OLD PATRICIA RIPLEYWITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER INTHE DEATH OF HER SON.

AN AMBERALERT WAS ISSUED FRIDAY FORALEJANDRO RIPLEY, WHO WAS ONTHE AUTISM SPECTRUM.

POLICSAY HIS MOTHER CLAIMED HE WASKIDNAPPED BY TWO MEN WHOAMBUSHED HER LOOKING FOR DRUTHURSDAY NIGHT.

SHE TOLDPOLICE AT THAT TIME THAT THEMEN FORCED HER VEHICLE OFF THEROAD, THEN TOOK ALEJANDRO ANDHER CELLPHONE WHEN SHE TOLTHEM SHE DIDN'T HAVE DRUGS.HOWEVER, HOURS AFTER THE ALERTWAS ISSUED FRIDAY--ALEJANDRO'S BODY WAS FOUND INA WATERWAY NEAR A MIAMI-DAGOLF COURSE.ACCORDING TO CORRECTIONSRECORDS - SHE'S BEING HELDWITHOUT BO