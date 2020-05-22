Baltimore Mayor stresses stay-at-home order still in effect

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young is urging people to not "throw a big party" and to avoid large crowds as he made it clear the stay-at-home order is still in effect ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

The mayor is giving no indication on exactly when he will reopen the city despite the county allowing some businesses to reopen today. So, with the stay at home order still in effect...police say they will be out in full force to make sure people are following the law.

1:18“Baltimore right now we arethe middle of the most seriousdisease out break in ageneration” Ahead of theholiday weekend, Baltimorecity mayor Jack Young isurging people to avoid largegatherings as he made it clearduring a news conference thestay at home order is still ineffect.

1:24“PleaseBaltimore, this holidayweekend, please do not throw abig party”keep yourcelebrations small with justthe people who lives in thehouse with you.

Mayor Youngsays no one wants to open upmore than he does but he saysright now it would too soonand irresponsible to reopen.“city presser 3:42 iunderstand that people arelosing businesses, people arelosing jobs, but i want toeverything i can to help withthat but I want to make surewe are not putting people atrisk.

2:49“The department hasa significant and substantialplans for this memorial dayweekend to address potentialviolators of the stay at homeand social distancing orderwhile simultaneouslyaddressing crime” Baltimorecity police commissionerMichael Harrison says theseveral units in the policedepartment will have anamplified presence throughoutthe city over the weekend.3:02“We are workingdiligently to carry out thedirectives to keep the publicsafe and to minimize thespread of COVI━19 And alsoduring the news conference,the mayor address presidenttrumpchurches essential and callingon them to reopen.

Mayor Young says believed they were essential along and if the president officially orders, he won't stop worship from reopening, adding church leaders will do the right thing to keep parishioners safe.