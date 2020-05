Sweet Martha's Cookies Has Most To Lose In Cancellation Of State Fair Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:39s - Published now Sweet Martha's Cookies Has Most To Lose In Cancellation Of State Fair After considering delaying, restricting and re-organizing the State Fair organizers say there's just no way to pull it off during a pandemic, Erin Hassanzadeh reports (2:39). WCCO 4 News at 10 - May 22, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources State Fair Cancellation Leaves Vendors Facing Huge Financial Impact



For hundreds of vendors who put smiles on hungry faces -- with everything from corndogs to cookies -- it will have a financial impact, Bill Hudson reports (3:17). WCCO 4 News At 6 - May 22, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:17 Published 4 hours ago