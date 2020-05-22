Global  

Knicks Great Patrick Ewing Tests Positive For COVID-19

Knicks Great Patrick Ewing Tests Positive For COVID-19

Knicks Great Patrick Ewing Tests Positive For COVID-19

A New York Knicks great has a warning to everyone about the coronavirus, and it comes from first-hand experience; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Former Knicks Star Patrick Ewing Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Patrick Ewing, former Knicks basketball player, has tested positive for coronavirus. The 57-year-old...
Ex-Hoya, ex-Knick, current Georgetown coach Ewing has COVID

Ex-Hoya, ex-Knick, current Georgetown coach Ewing has COVIDGeorgetown coach and former Hoyas and Knicks star Patrick Ewing says he has tested positive for...
