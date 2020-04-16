NBA great Patrick Ewing announces he has tested positive for coronavirus

NBA great and current Georgetown University basketball coach Patrick Ewing announces on social media he has tested positive for coronavirus

STILL IMAGE FROM PATRICK EWING'S TWITTER PAGE, SAYING: "I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19.

This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly.

JOHNS STORY: New York Knicks great Patrick Ewing on Friday (May 22) said he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The 57-year-old, who played 17 seasons in the NBA and who is currently the head coach of the Georgetown University men's basketball team, said he wanted to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that the virus can affect anyone.

"I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19," he said on Twitter.

"This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly.

I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones." Georgetown Athletics said he is being cared for at a local hospital and added that he is the only member of the Georgetown men's basketball program to have tested positive for the virus.

