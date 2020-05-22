CCTV captures moment of deadly Pakistan plane crash

Dramatic security camera footage captures the moment the Pakistan International Airlines aircraft crashes in Karachi on Friday (May 22nd) with 99 people aboard.

The footage was taken by a camera on the roof of a building owned by Rida Fatima in the Malir area of the city.

"We were at home and heard a loud blast and after that, there was a smell of burning and when I went up on the roof, I saw the clouds of smoke," Fatima said.

At least 97 people were confirmed to have died in the crash, health authorities said, but it was not immediately clear whether they included casualties on the ground.