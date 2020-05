SRK: My prayers, thoughts and love to those affected by Amphan Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:15s - Published 1 day ago SRK: My prayers, thoughts and love to those affected by Amphan Bollywood superstar and West Bengal brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan has expressed concern for those affected by the super cyclone Amphan which has devastated the state, and also affected parts of Odisha. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Saif @ Zero RT @iamsrk: My prayers, thoughts & love to those affected by the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in Bengal & Odisha. The news has left… 4 minutes ago Inderjit Kaur RT @lakhalehri: My prayers, thoughts and love to those affected by the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in Bengal and Odisha. The news… 39 minutes ago Lakha Lehri My prayers, thoughts and love to those affected by the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in Bengal and Odisha. T… https://t.co/s3aE9vwBPL 56 minutes ago