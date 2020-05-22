Eid in Old Delhi, traditionally a grand affair, is dampened by coronavirus| Oneindia News

The old quarters of Delhi, Purani Dilli, is known for its grand Eid celebrations.

The place is buzzing during the month of Ramzan.

This time, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the revellers and worshippers are forced to celebrate without the usual fervour.

Maintaining social distancing means the quintessential large gatherings for iftar, mass prayers at mosques, shopping tours are impossible.

Still, the residents here take it in their stride.

The festival will be celebrated, albeit shorn of the extravagance.

And each one will pray for normalcy to return soon.

#EidMubarak #EidInIndia