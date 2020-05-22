Global  

Many dead in Pakistan as PIA plane plunges into Karachi houses

Many dead in Pakistan as PIA plane plunges into Karachi houses

Many dead in Pakistan as PIA plane plunges into Karachi houses

PIA plane crashes close to airport, killing 97 people.

Authorities have identified 19 bodies.

Plane crashes in Pakistan with 100 on board, many feared dead

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane with around 100 passengers and crew crashed on Friday...
Passenger plane crashes into houses in Pakistan

Passenger plane crashes into houses in PakistanA Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft has crashed in a residential area near the Karachi...
Pakistani Airliner Carrying 99 Crashes [Video]

KARACHI (Reuters) - A Pakistan International Airlines Airbus jet with 99 people on board crashed into residential buildings in the Pakistani city of Karachi on Friday afternoon while approaching the..

Moments after horrifying Karachi plane crash that saw 104 dead [Video]

This is moments after the deadly crash in Karachi, Pakistan where 104 passengers died on Friday (May 22) morning.

