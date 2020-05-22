Many dead in Pakistan as PIA plane plunges into Karachi houses

PIA plane crashes close to airport, killing 97 people.
Authorities have identified 19 bodies.
Pakistani Airliner Carrying 99 CrashesKARACHI (Reuters) - A Pakistan International Airlines Airbus jet with 99 people on board crashed into residential buildings in the Pakistani city of Karachi on Friday afternoon while approaching the..
Moments after horrifying Karachi plane crash that saw 104 deadThis is moments after the deadly crash in Karachi, Pakistan where 104 passengers died on Friday (May 22) morning.