COVID-19: Social-Distancing norms flouted at Palwal Vegetable Market in Haryana

People were seen flouting social distancing norms at Palwal Vegetable Market in Haryana.

Both the customers and vegetable sellers were seen without masks.

One of the locals said, "I came here to purchase vegetables, but when I came here I saw that there was no way to move, people were not following social distancing, they were not even wearing masks and no the guidelines issued by the government are not being adhered." People in large crowd thronged at the vegetable market despite administrative monitoring and blockade.

A policeman said, "It's very challenging for us to make customers follow social distancing.

If rules are flouted at any shop, it is sealed by the duty magistrate".