Mahomes gives remarks during Texas Tech virtual commencement
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Mahomes gives remarks during Texas Tech virtual commencement
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:34s - Published
6 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes has special message for Class of 2020 at his alma mater
Recent related news from verified sources
Mahomes giving speech at Texas Tech graduation
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who played football and baseball at Texas Tech, will give the commencement...
ESPN - Published
1 week ago
Also reported by •
FOX Sports
•
Pro Football Talk
Patrick Mahomes Will Give Virtual Texas Tech Commencement Speech
How will he do?
Daily Caller - Published
5 days ago
