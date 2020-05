The British government announced Saturday the UK death toll from confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 rose by 282 to 36,675.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps Downing Street briefing.

The government publishes the death toll based on those who definitely had COVID-19.

However, Reuters reports broader figures based on suspected COVID-19 deaths present a higher number of fatalities.