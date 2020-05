Police: Man Accused Of Snatching $3,400 Chain At Bronx Subway Station Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:22s - Published 45 minutes ago Police: Man Accused Of Snatching $3,400 Chain At Bronx Subway Station Police are trying to find a man accused of stealing another man's chain at a Bronx subway station on May 16, 2020. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Recent related news from verified sources

You Might Like

Tweets about this PulpNews Crime #Police: Man Accused Of Snatching $3,400 Chain At Bronx Subway Station - May 23 @ 5:06 PM ET https://t.co/yJMCF7sRV9 33 minutes ago Special Squad & Cyber Cell Cuttack UPD RT @cpbbsrctc: Outstanding detective work by the Special Squad of @DCP_CUTTACK solving 14 gold-chain snatching cases. 4 accused arrested, Gā€¦ 4 days ago