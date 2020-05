Lucien Favre: We controlled the game from the beginning against Wolfsburg Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published 12 minutes ago Lucien Favre: We controlled the game from the beginning against Wolfsburg Post match press conference with Dortmund manager Lucien Favre after his team's 0-2 victory over VfL Wolfsburg. Translation: I take the positives and say we cannot control the game of football for 90 minutes, we did very well, we controlled the game from the beginning, we wanted to show we wanted to win, what we did in the first half, we controlled the game and the ball, the second half it was not so good but it was still pleasing and of course our win was earned. 0

