Sundar Pichai Still Unsure About Moving His Workforce To Be Permanently Remote

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said he won’t make the commitment to move his workforce remotely permanently.

Mark Zuckerberg recently announced half of the company would work remotely by the end of the decade.

Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey said after the pandemic most of his employees can work from home always.

According to Business Insider, Pichai said they’re working on remote work policies but thinks it’s good to get people together in the same space.

He asked: "How productive will we be when different teams who don't normally work together have to come together for brainstorming, the creative process?”