PUA weekly claims start on DETR site after issues

ISSUES WITH THE UNEMPLOYMENTSYSTEM IN NEVADA - AS MILLIONSFILE CLAIMS.NOW, A NEW STATE PROGRAM -AIMED AT HELPING SELF-EMPLOYEDAND GIG WORKERS - IS ALSOSTRUGGLING.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER ASTRIDMENDEZ HAS BEEN LOOKING INTOOUTAGES ON THE PUA'S WEBSITEAND ASTRID - WERE PEOPLEEVENTUALLY ABLE TO FILE CLAIMSTODAY?IT DID, BUT THAT DOESN'T MEANTHE PROBLEMS ARE ANYWHERE CLOSETO BEING SOLVED.THE MORNING SHOULD'VE STARTEDWITH A PUA WEBSITE TAKINGCLAIMS FROM WORKERS WHO HAVEBEEN OUT OF A JOB FOR TWOMONTHS.IT DIDN'T.THE SITE WAS DELAYED.AND THIS FACEBOOK PAGE FORINDEPENDENT CONTRACTORS LITUP.ITS CREATOR, TYLER TURNER, SAYSIT NEVER SEEMS TO END."THEY'RE GETTING THE SAMEMESSAGE THAT THEY CAN'TCERTIFY FOR TWO WEEKS.AGAIN, PROBABLY ANOTHER GLITCHIN THE SYSTEM, SOMETHING THATEVERYONE IS STARTING TO GETUSED TOO.BUT ALSO PEOPLE ARE SEEINGERRORS IN THE CERTIFICATIONSAND THE REALLY CONCERNING PARTIS THAT IT SAYING THAT IS GOINGTO TAKE 21 DAYS TO REVIEW THAT,SO THIS IS 21 DAYS AFTER ALLTHE DELAYS GETTING UP TO THISACCEPTING THAT IS A NEWWEBSITE AND IT TAKES TIME TOGET THESE THINGS CORRECTED,BUY WHEN YOU'VE SEEN EVERYOTHER STATE GET IT DONE ANDGETTING IT CORRECTED, YOU GOTTASTART ASKING WHAT'S TAKINGNEVADA SO LONG?

PHONE CALLSARE ALSO PART OF THE PROBLEM,AS KIMBERLY FIGUEROA CANEXPLAIN."I DID PROBABLY CALL 15 TIMESAND I FINALLY GOT SOMEBODY,BUT I'M A RELENTLESS PERSON:SHE HASN'T BEEN ABLE TO SUBMITHER WEEKLY CLAIM.SHE'S GLAD BUSINESSES AREREOPENING AND SAYS THAT THEFACEBOOK PAGE HAS BEEN VERYHELPFUL IN THE PROCESS."FOR THOSE OF WHO ARESELF-EMPLOYED, GIG WORKERS,1099, YOU KNOW, WE'VENEVER BEEN ABLE TO QUALIFY FORANYTHING, SO I LOOK ABOUT IT ASA GIFT I'M VERY HOPEFUL THATIS COMING AND THAT WE'LL ALLGET BACK ON OUR FEETEVENTUALLY/ "I THINK ISWONDERFUL HOW PEOPLE ARE INTHE GROUP HELPING EACH OTHERAND WHEN PEOPLE GET THEIR ISSUERESOLVED, THEY TURN AROUND ANDTRY TO HELP SOMEBODY, WHICH ITHINK IS ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFULBUT YOU HAVE TO ASK THEQUESTION WHY DO WE HAVE TO DOTHIS?

WHY ISN'T THECOMMUNICATION CLEAR AND MORECONSISTENT FROM THE STATE OFNEVADA OF WHAT NEEDS TO BEDONE.A SPOKESWOMAN SAYS THE EXTRATIME WAS TOMAKE SURE THE SITE WASFUNCTIONAL.THERE'S AN UPDATED GUIDE ON THEDETR SITE.