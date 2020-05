Las Vegas resorts may be opening on June 4 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:59s - Published 1 day ago Las Vegas resorts may be opening on June 4 Las Vegas resorts may be opening on June 4 after Gov. Sisolak sets the tentative date for reopening. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Las Vegas resorts may be opening on June 4 GUIDELINES.GOVERNOR SISOLAK SAYS HE ISAIMING FOR JUNE FOURTH AS THEDAY TO ALLOW GAMING TO STARTBACK UP.BUT EVEN WHEN CASINOS ARE ABLETO REOPEN, THINGS WILL LOOKDIFFERENT."OPENING IN PHASES GIVES THECASINOS THE OPPORTUNITY TOEXPERIMENTS AND SHE WAS WORKINGWITH A PROTOCOL AND WITH THECUSTOMERS LIKE AND WHAT THEYDON'T LIKE AND THEN THEY CANTINKER AS THEY OPEN UP INLARGER SCALE."AND HERE'S CAESARS GENERALMANAGER SEAN MCBURNEY SPEAKINGTOTHE ASSOCIATED PRESS."THE DEMAND AT THIS POINT ISUNKNOWN.TODAY, I'D TELL YOU IT'S SOFTAND IT'S SOFT FOR A LOT OFREASONS."TO HELP INCREASE DEMAND,CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT...ALONG WITH MGM RESORTS..HAVE FOLLOWED OTHERPROPERTIES... LIKE THE WYNN..TO ELIMINATE PARKING FEES..FINANCIAL EXPERTS SAY VISITORSWERE MOST UPSET ABOUT THOSEFEES.A PARKING LOT GOES BANG IN THENIGHT.