Governor Sisolak to discuss phase two Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:32s - Published 21 hours ago Governor Sisolak to discuss phase two It's been a little more than two weeks since Nevada entered phase 1, and today Governor Sisolak is set to reveal the phase 2 reopening plans for Nevada. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Governor Sisolak to discuss phase two PLANS FOR NEVADA.13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR MARISSAKYNASTON EXPLAINS WHAT THISCOULD MEAN FOR THE GAMINGINDUSTRY.WE'RE ALL ANXIOUS TO HEAR IFCASINOS AND RESORTS INCLUDINGTHE ONES ON THE LAS VEGAS STRIPCOULD OPEN.GOVERNOR SISOLAK SET A TARGETDATE OF JUNE 4 FOR THE GAMINGINDUSTRY TO REOPEN- HISOFFICE HAS BEEN ANALYZING DATASINCE PHASE ONE BEGAN- TOMAKE SURE WE CONTINUE TO SEE ADOWNWARD TREND IN COVID-19CASES.JUST LAST WEEK- 13 INVESTIGATESREPORTED HOW LINES FOR ARIZONACASINOS STARTED IN PARKINGLOTS- PERHAPS A SNEAK PEAKOF WHAT COULD HAPPEN HERE.ALREADY- MANY CASINOS HAVESTARTED A MARKETING PLAN TOATTRACT FUTURE GUESTS-INCLUDING GOING BACK TO FREEPARKING.STEVE BUDIN/13 ACTION NEWSFINANCIAL ANALYST 2:51 "THEQUESTION WILL BE HOW QUICKLYCAN WE GET THOSE HOTELS FULL.ONCE WE GET THE GAS HERETHEY'LL SPEND MONEY BUT NUMBERONE NUMBER TWO AND NUMBER THREEIS GOING TO BE OCCUPANCY."TODAY THE GAMING CONTROL BOARDWILL MEET TO DISCUSS HOW HOTELSWILL ADDRESS COVID-19 CONCERNSWHEN THEY REOPEN.CASINOS ARE NOT THE ONLY ONESHOPEFUL TO OPEN IN PHASE 2...COMING UP IN OUR NEXT HALFHOUR, WE TAKE A LOOK AT WHATGYMS HAVE PLANNED WHEN THEY AREALLOWED TO WELCOME CUSTOMERSAGAIN.





