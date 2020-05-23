Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Allen West, Candidate For Chair Of Texas GOP, Injured In Motorcycle Crash

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Allen West, Candidate For Chair Of Texas GOP, Injured In Motorcycle Crash

Allen West, Candidate For Chair Of Texas GOP, Injured In Motorcycle Crash

Allen West, a former congressman and current candidate for chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, was involved in a motorcycle crash just outside Waco Saturday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ex-congressman Allen West of Florida injured in Texas crash

WACO, Texas (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Allen West of Florida was injured in a motorcycle crash...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mngk

Maze RT @CBSDFW: #UPDATE: According to spokespeople, @AllenWest was taken to the hospital by helicopter and is currently stable after a motorcyc… 30 seconds ago

cbeenie_carmon

Carmon ⭐⭐⭐ RT @DanPatrick: Just heard the news of this crash near Waco. Please keep Congressman West in your prayers for a full recovery. https://t.co… 2 minutes ago

MichaelTwicz52

MTwicz52 RT @Bone_Brake: WACO TEXAS Allen West former Congressman & current candidate for Chairman of the Republican Party Texas, was involved in a… 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police Chase Ends In Crash On Chicago's Near West Side [Video]

Police Chase Ends In Crash On Chicago's Near West Side

A dramatic police chase through parts of Rosemont ended in a crash on the Near West Side of Chicago Friday night.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:25Published
Amesbury Motorcycle Crash Leaves Man Seriously Injured [Video]

Amesbury Motorcycle Crash Leaves Man Seriously Injured

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:24Published