Retired Lt. Col. Allen West Talks About Motorcycle Crash

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Bruised, banged up, and back home recovering from a motorcycle crash in Central Texas, Retired Lt.

Col.

Allen West said Friday just being able to do an interview is a blessing from God.

Former US Rep. Allen West recovering after Texas crash

WACO, Texas (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Allen West of Florida was recovering Sunday after suffering a...
Seattle Times - Published


