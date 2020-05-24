Retired Lt. Col. Allen West Talks About Motorcycle Crash
Bruised, banged up, and back home recovering from a motorcycle crash in Central Texas, Retired Lt.
Col.
Allen West said Friday just being able to do an interview is a blessing from God.
