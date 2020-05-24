Retired Lt. Col. Allen West Talks About Motorcycle Crash Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:34s - Published 44 minutes ago Retired Lt. Col. Allen West Talks About Motorcycle Crash Bruised, banged up, and back home recovering from a motorcycle crash in Central Texas, Retired Lt. Col. Allen West said Friday just being able to do an interview is a blessing from God. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Former US Rep. Allen West recovering after Texas crash WACO, Texas (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Allen West of Florida was recovering Sunday after suffering a...

Seattle Times - Published 5 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this