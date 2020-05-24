No summer sports for Belmond-Klemme

Belmond-Klemme School District decided to not play baseball or softball this summer due to health concerns over the coronavirus.

Baseball and softball are set to resume june first for iowa high schools.

But due to health concerns?

One north iowa school district is cancelling their season before it even starts.

???t news three's zach gilleland explains why the decision was made.xxx "you won't see baseball or softball in minnesota this year, but in the hawkeye state, they're ready to head to the diamond.

As high schools in iowa prep for a socially distanced game?

Belmond klemme decided the risks were too much."

"what we're seeing right now are the number of cases just exploding in this county."

The governing bodies for high school athletics in iowa made the ruling wednesday?

Baseball and softball are ok'd to play starting june first.

But with covid cases in wright county increasing at a rapid pace, superindenden t dan frazier and the belmond klemme school board decided to not follow suit with the state.

"we started the week with six confirmed cases, and we ended the week with 85.

My board was unanimous in this decision, all seven of them were convinced they needed to err on the side of safety for our students."

Coaches and other administrators are not allowed to comment at this time.

Parents and players took to facebook voicing their frustrations with the decision.

We asked whether fans would be comfortable attending games this summer?

The overwhelming majority was yes, they would be comfortable.

But the risks were far too great for frazier.

"my board was apprehensive that we could guarantee the safety of participants and staff and our community."

For all the games missed, he's sympathetic to the athletes missing their seasons.

"we're very sorry for this decision that was made but the board was convinced that this was in the best interests of students, staff and the community."

"frazier said he has heard of other local school districts pondering whether to cancel their summer seassons.

He said he wouldn't be surprised if others follow suit, leaving fields looking as empty as this one... zach gilleland, kimt news 3"/// practices in iowa are allowed to begin june first