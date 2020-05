Karnataka is under total lockdown to avoid the spread of COVID-19 on May 24, 2020.

Police forces were deployed at various places to keep surveillance.

Barring shops selling essential supplies, everything will be shut till 7 am on May 25.

Streets of Karnataka at various places wore deserted look as the state observes total lockdown today.

An extended nation-wide lockdown is imposed till May 31 due to coronavirus pandemic.