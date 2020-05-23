Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hong Kong protesters take to street to denounce Beijing's plan to impose national security law in the city

Video Credit: EyePress News - English - Duration: 03:27s - Published
Hong Kong protesters take to street to denounce Beijing's plan to impose national security law in the city

Hong Kong protesters take to street to denounce Beijing's plan to impose national security law in the city

Hong Kong protesters take to street on Sunday afternoon to denounce Beijing's plan to impose national security law in the city, clashing with riot police who fired rounds of tear gas to disperse the protesters.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Hong Kong police fire tear gas as protesters rise up against security law

Hong Kong police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse thousands protesting on Sunday against...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaWorldNews


Hundreds protest in Hong Kong against proposed national security laws

Hundreds of people protested in Hong Kong on Sunday against Beijing’s controversial new plan to...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaWorldNews



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tear gas fired as tensions erupt in Hong Kong [Video]

Tear gas fired as tensions erupt in Hong Kong

Hong Kong police fired volleys of tear gas in a popular shopping district as hundreds took to the streets on Sunday to march against China’s proposed tough national security legislation for the city...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Hong Kong braces for protests over new China security law [Video]

Hong Kong braces for protests over new China security law

Activists say Beijing's ban on activity considered subversive signals the end of autonomy and have called for demonstrations.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 07:46Published