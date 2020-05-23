Hong Kong protesters take to street to denounce Beijing's plan to impose national security law in the city
Hong Kong protesters take to street on Sunday afternoon to denounce Beijing's plan to impose national security law in the city, clashing with riot police who fired rounds of tear gas to disperse the protesters.
Hong Kong police fired volleys of tear gas in a popular shopping district as hundreds took to the streets on Sunday to march against China’s proposed tough national security legislation for the city...
