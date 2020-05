Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the government intends to start reopening schools on June 1 as it moves to step 2 of its 5-stage strategy on relaxing Covid-19 restrictions.

Early years, reception and years 1 and 6 will return on 1st June, while secondary schools pupils with exams in years 10 and 11 will start returning from mid-June.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn