Are You On An H-1B Visa? Here's What To Do If You Get Laid Off

The US unemployment rate jumped to 14.7% in April.

It's the highest it's been since the Great Depression.

According to Business Insider, the April jobs report shows that more than 20 million jobs were lost in a single month.

Losing a job is frightening for anyone, but particularly for foreign workers who are in the US on an H-1B visa.

Laid off foreign workers have 60 days to come up with a formal reason for staying in the US.

If the reason isn't accepted, the worker must leave.