Are You On An H-1B Visa? Here's What To Do If You Get Laid Off

The US unemployment rate jumped to 14.7% in April.

It's the highest it's been since the Great Depression.

According to Business Insider, the April jobs report shows that more than 20 million jobs were lost in a single month.

Losing a job is frightening for anyone, but particularly for foreign workers who are in the US on an H-1B visa.

Laid off foreign workers have 60 days to come up with a formal reason for staying in the US.

If the reason isn't accepted, the worker must leave.

If you're on an H1B visa and have lost your job, seek an immigration attorney immediately, and look for another employer to sponsor you.

You could also try to change your visa status to that of a tourist, student, or dependent spouse.

This is difficult.

Again, seek the services of an attorney.