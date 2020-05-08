Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Are You On An H-1B Visa? Here's What To Do If You Get Laid Off
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Are You On An H-1B Visa? Here's What To Do If You Get Laid Off

Are You On An H-1B Visa? Here's What To Do If You Get Laid Off

The US unemployment rate jumped to 14.7% in April.

It's the highest it's been since the Great Depression.

According to Business Insider, the April jobs report shows that more than 20 million jobs were lost in a single month.

Losing a job is frightening for anyone, but particularly for foreign workers who are in the US on an H-1B visa.

Laid off foreign workers have 60 days to come up with a formal reason for staying in the US.

If the reason isn't accepted, the worker must leave.

If you're on an H1B visa and have lost your job, seek an immigration attorney immediately, and look for another employer to sponsor you.

You could also try to change your visa status to that of a tourist, student, or dependent spouse.

This is difficult.

Again, seek the services of an attorney.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Visa has cut how long it takes to bring on startup clients from a year to a few weeks. Its head of fintech lays out a 'fast track' for digital payments — and why the pandemic has been a huge catalyst.

Visa has cut how long it takes to bring on startup clients from a year to a few weeks. Its head of fintech lays out a 'fast track' for digital payments — and why the pandemic has been a huge catalyst. · Visa's Fast Track program, which allows fintechs to quickly onboard onto the payment giant's...
Business Insider - Published

As more consumers shop online, the need for fast, secure, and convenient payments is more important than ever before. Here's what Visa is doing to help.

As more consumers shop online, the need for fast, secure, and convenient payments is more important than ever before. Here's what Visa is doing to help. Long before the effects of COVID-19 accelerated a global shift to digital for consumers and...
Business Insider - Published

Demand for digital transactions is on the rise. Here's how Visa's Fast Track program is helping fintechs handle this new environment.

Demand for digital transactions is on the rise. Here's how Visa's Fast Track program is helping fintechs handle this new environment. Fintechs, already firmly established in the global payments ecosystem, are even more in the spotlight...
Business Insider - Published



Tweets about this

drpaula65

Doctor Paula RT @SenWarren: Sibghatullah Nooristani risked his life to serve as an interpreter for the US Army in Afghanistan. I’ve spent years fighting… 27 seconds ago

pdjmoo

pdjmoo RT @CFR_org: President Trump has said that he plans to restrict temporary work visas. In 2018, the United States issued more than 590,000 v… 29 seconds ago

stefihane

Stefanie Hane RT @DigitalLawyer: 10y ago, I arrived here in California, on a J1 Visa. What an amazing journey it has been. Built an American company, wit… 45 seconds ago

James_T_Higgins

James Higgins I arrived on a J-1 visa. Over the course of the 7 years that I’ve been here, I’ve paid taxes, volunteered for chari… https://t.co/PKbbzdQLM7 47 seconds ago

h3xpos3d

h3xpos3d I have worked with a lot of brilliant people here on H-1B visas. Some of the brightest minds I have worked with in… https://t.co/O5Yg45N4cX 2 minutes ago

C1OUD9KAI

🐔chicken breast shake Imagine coming to this country to get ur masters and get a decent job only to find that changed visa rules have mad… https://t.co/OJHfhyzeyb 2 minutes ago

Roswitamind

Rosaura Brisuela RT @TrackingActions: Unbelievable. What a loss for US science - WH blocks H1B and J1’s until 2021... Even if it’s temporary, no one will tr… 4 minutes ago

mabh1832

Hurricane Rider @MooseRobertson @EamonJavers Key word is illegals they had no right to be here.We are talking about visa and farm w… https://t.co/jfxJ3vbTIE 6 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Expert answers questions about pre-paid Visa government debit cards [Video]

Expert answers questions about pre-paid Visa government debit cards

((SL Advertiser)) Expert answers questions about pre-paid Visa government debit cards. For more information, go to Visa.com

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 04:12Published
May Was A Great Month For Retail. But Will It Last? [Video]

May Was A Great Month For Retail. But Will It Last?

Compared with April of 2020, US retail and food services sales jumped in May by an estimated 17.7%. The data show improved US retail sales after plummeting across categories in March and April as the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Nigerian romance scammers arrested after 'cheating Thai women out of life savings' [Video]

Nigerian romance scammers arrested after 'cheating Thai women out of life savings'

Four Nigerian men were arrested after allegedly conning Thai women with romance scams. Police received a report from a resident claiming that the group created fake online identities to approach the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:49Published