100 Kilos movie Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:08s - Published 16 hours ago 100 Kilos movie 100 Kilos movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The rise and fall of the Freeway Boyz, These group of young men sold millions of dollars of drugs in the streets of South Central Los Angeles, and inadvertently financed a CIA private war in Nicaragua. Director Rod S. Scott Cast Glenn Plummer, Dwayne Adway, Mane Rich Andrew, Ski Carr 0

