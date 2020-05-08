Global  

Darkness movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Stella, 17-year-old, and her younger sisters, Luce and Aria, are locked inside their house with bars on the windows.

Out there the Apocalypse: two thirds of humanity is dead since sunlight has become too strong and men only can go outside, women can’t stand it.

Their claustrophobic life is brightened up by some special games, such as the air party.

But their father gets angry: he would like them to completely erase the past.

Things break down when Luce, the second daughter, who is by now a teenager, starts asking about the outside.

Stella defends her sister by defying their Father, who moves away.

The girls stay locked in their house, alone, with no food… Director Emanuela Rossi Producers Claudio Corbucci, Daniele Segre Writers Emanuela Rossi, Claudio Corbucci Cast Denise Tantucci, Valerio Binasco, Gaia Bocci, Olimpia Tosatto

Finally, an end to the darkness is in sight – Betty White has announced she’s making her big TV comeback

Betty White is making her TV comeback in a new Lifetime movie. Remember back in 2019 when we all...
PinkNews - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Kate Nash Underestimate The Girl Documentary Movie [Video]

Kate Nash Underestimate The Girl Documentary Movie

Kate Nash Underestimate The Girl Documentary Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Kate Nash reaches the stratosphere of pop music at 18. Ten years later she is nearly homeless: dropped by her music label for..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:25Published
DARKNESS FALLS movie - Shawn Ashmore, Gary Cole, Daniella Alonso, Lin Shaye [Video]

DARKNESS FALLS movie - Shawn Ashmore, Gary Cole, Daniella Alonso, Lin Shaye

DARKNESS FALLS movie trailer - aka Anderson Falls - (2020)- Plot synopsis: After his wife's suicide, Detective Jeff Anderson (Shawn Ashmore) becomes convinced that she has in fact been murdered...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:44Published