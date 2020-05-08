Darkness movie

Darkness movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Stella, 17-year-old, and her younger sisters, Luce and Aria, are locked inside their house with bars on the windows.

Out there the Apocalypse: two thirds of humanity is dead since sunlight has become too strong and men only can go outside, women can’t stand it.

Their claustrophobic life is brightened up by some special games, such as the air party.

But their father gets angry: he would like them to completely erase the past.

Things break down when Luce, the second daughter, who is by now a teenager, starts asking about the outside.

Stella defends her sister by defying their Father, who moves away.

The girls stay locked in their house, alone, with no food… Director Emanuela Rossi Producers Claudio Corbucci, Daniele Segre Writers Emanuela Rossi, Claudio Corbucci Cast Denise Tantucci, Valerio Binasco, Gaia Bocci, Olimpia Tosatto