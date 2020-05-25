Houses Of Worship Prepare For Safe Reopenings Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:59s - Published 3 days ago Houses Of Worship Prepare For Safe Reopenings Starting this week, houses of worship can have in-person services if they follow new state guidelines, reports Marielle Mohs (1:59). WCCO 4 News At 5:30 – May 24, 2020 0

