Houses Of Worship Prepare For Safe Reopenings

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Starting this week, houses of worship can have in-person services if they follow new state guidelines, reports Marielle Mohs (1:59).

WCCO 4 News At 5:30 – May 24, 2020

