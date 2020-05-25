Houses Of Worship Prepare For Safe Reopenings

Starting this week, houses of worship can have in-person services if they follow new state guidelines, reports Marielle Mohs (1:59).
WCCO 4 News At 5:30 – May 24, 2020
Lenawee County RT @LenaweeHD: The health department is providing the following guidance so that churches and houses of worship can prepare accordingly to… 5 days ago
Lenawee Health Dept. The health department is providing the following guidance so that churches and houses of worship can prepare accord… https://t.co/I9FxQ8oUsN 5 days ago