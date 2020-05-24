WH limits travel to U.S. from Brazil due to coronavirus

The White House announced Sunday it will suspend travel to the U.S. from Brazil, after the South American nation became the world No.

The White House announced Sunday that it's prohibiting foreigners from traveling to the United States if they have been in Brazil in the last two weeks, two days after that country recorded the second-highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

"They're having a rough go of it.

We've had a rough go of it." National security adviser Robert O'Brien said earlier on Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation" that he hoped the move could be reconsidered at some point.

"We hope that'll be temporary, but because of the situation in Brazil, we're going to take every step necessary to protect the American people." Brazil on Friday surpassed Russia to become the world No.

2 hot spot for coronavirus cases, second only to the United States.

"I don’t want people coming over here and infecting our people." U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was considering imposing a ban on travel from Brazil.

The new restrictions bar most non-U.S. citizens who have visited Brazil within the past 14 days.

Green card holders, close relatives of U.S. citizens and flight crew members, among select others, would be exempt.

The White House said the restrictions would not apply to the flow of commerce between the two countries.