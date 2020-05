Packed pool party in The Ozarks Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:19s - Published now Video from a packed pool party in The Ozarks goes viral on social media. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Packed pool party in The Ozarks THE LAKE OF THE OZARKS INMISSOURI.THIS VIDEO HAS BEEN TRENDINGONLINE TODAY BECAUSE OF THELACK OF SOCIAL DISTANCING INPRACTICE.THE PARTY WAS HELD YESTERDAY.MISSOURI'S REOPENING PLAN SAYSTHAT SOCIAL DISTANCING ISREQUIRED.HEALTH OFFICIALS CONTINUE TOSTRESS THE IMPORTANCE OF SOCIAL



Recent related news from verified sources Pool party at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri draws a packed crowd Video posted by a reporter shows partiers crowded together in a pool at the Lake of the Ozarks, Mo....

CTV News - Published 6 hours ago





You Might Like

Tweets about this