Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More Than 100 Workers Test Positive From 'Farmer John' Meat Processing Plant In Vernon

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:32s - Published
More Than 100 Workers Test Positive From 'Farmer John' Meat Processing Plant In Vernon

More Than 100 Workers Test Positive From 'Farmer John' Meat Processing Plant In Vernon

More than 100 employees at Farmer John, the meat processing plant that produces the Dodger Dog, have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.

Jeff Nguyen reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

InsiderSpirit

InsiderSpirit More than 200 Workers Test Covid-19 Positive at Guatemala Textile Plant - https://t.co/0QttETRYTt than 200 Workers… https://t.co/r09Zux1rSW 3 hours ago

AbuzarSpeaks

Mohammad Abuzar ❁ RT @AbuzarSpeaks: Organisations like the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind set up a 24-hour helpdesk to ensure workers traveling on the roads got food,… 6 hours ago

ant_bailey1991

Anthony Bailey @danny__kruger Reach out to a support network closer to home (eg aides or his wife’s family). He should be fined fo… https://t.co/D7wLnNSCeh 10 hours ago

NoraTraviss

Nora Traviss @HomegrownJoan @AndrewNoymer At this point, it’s more than bureaucratic bungling which always happens at first. Now… https://t.co/CowmSsJ1bX 11 hours ago

DustinHapli

Dustin Hapli thedreadpiratejames: ‘Hard stop’: States could lose National Guard virus workers More than 40,000 National Guard me… https://t.co/qJhe1w8OYg 12 hours ago

InvestWatchBlog

InvestmentWatch Los Angeles Bacon Doom…more than 100 workers test positive at Farmer John plant that. https://t.co/ZPvwvrQavp 14 hours ago

ah_doong

Tony Doong RT @fmtoday: The doctor's group says that workers may have a false sense of security after being tested and cleared of Covid-19. #FMTNews #… 15 hours ago

TheNewsMalaysia

TheNewsMalaysia Do more than just test workers at workplace, says MMA Free Malaysia Today https://t.co/w9fZHRrkxj 16 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Outbreak Hits Vernon Meat Processing Plant [Video]

Coronavirus Outbreak Hits Vernon Meat Processing Plant

More than 100 workers at the Farmer John meat processing facility in Vernon have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:28Published
Employees Say Hundreds Of Tyson Foods Workers In Texas Have Tested Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Employees Say Hundreds Of Tyson Foods Workers In Texas Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

Some employees at a Texas Tyson Foods plant say there have been nearly 300 workers who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:48Published