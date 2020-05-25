Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Just having a bit of an earthquake': NZ PM calm and collected as room shakes

Video Credit: In The Know Australia - Duration: 00:30s - Published
'Just having a bit of an earthquake': NZ PM calm and collected as room shakes

'Just having a bit of an earthquake': NZ PM calm and collected as room shakes

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had her interview interrupted by an earthquake in Wellington.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

drjsimonrofe

Dr J Simon Rofe RT @CallumSkinner: The most kiwi thing ever 😂😂😂 "yup were just having a bit of an earthquake here...yeah nah it just stopped" ☺️ https:/… 8 seconds ago

jellicle_moe

Moe Shoji RT @ABC: "We're just having a bit of an earthquake here": New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern barely skipped a beat when a quake stru… 15 seconds ago

charliedye1963

Charlie Dye RT @SkyNews: 'We're just having a bit of an earthquake here.' Watch the moment a magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit during a live interview with… 21 seconds ago

Grace4Democracy

Grace foley RT @kylegriffin1: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern barely misses a beat as an earthquake strikes during a live TV interview. "We'… 1 minute ago