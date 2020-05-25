Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Salman Khan launches grooming and personal care brand 'FRSH'

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Salman Khan launches grooming and personal care brand 'FRSH'

Salman Khan launches grooming and personal care brand 'FRSH'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recenly launched his grooming and personal care brand 'FRSH' on social media.

The actor took to Instagram to share the news.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shwetab23

Shweta RT @celebritytadkaa: #SalmanKhan Launches a Grooming and Personal Care Brand #FRSH; Started with Sanitizers. #SalmanKhan #FrshGrooming htt… 26 minutes ago

celebritytadkaa

Celebrity Tadka #SalmanKhan Launches a Grooming and Personal Care Brand #FRSH; Started with Sanitizers. #SalmanKhan #FrshGrooming https://t.co/lUnpgpcsap 27 minutes ago

GetNewsd

Newsd Salman Khan launches grooming care brand, says ‘Sanitisers aa chuke hain’ @BeingSalmanKhan https://t.co/GOuZnUPi5j 44 minutes ago

shethesane

Pooja Sah Salman Khan Launches His Own Grooming And Personal Care Brand ‘FRSH’ https://t.co/1cEKA3LjHD via @trendingintown 1 hour ago

indulgexpress

indulgexpress Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has launched his grooming brand FRSH and said that he realises the need of the hour… https://t.co/lfvDWvTT7k 2 hours ago

HiranmoyHR

Hiranmoy Roy RT @latestly: .@BeingSalmanKhan announces his new venture on the auspicious occasion of #Eid! Actor launches his own personal care and groo… 2 hours ago

wepunjabinews

WE Punjabi News #Bollywood :Salman Khan Launches His Own Grooming And Personal Care Brand ‘FRSH’, Sells Sanitiser For Rs 50. https://t.co/BGm0ggJsKZ 3 hours ago

TN_Chronicle

Tamil Nadu Chronicle New Delhi: After launching his own clothing, fitness equipment, Gym and e-cycle brand, Salman Khan is now venturing… https://t.co/f4KIAOX9A6 3 hours ago