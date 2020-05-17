myTalk 107.1 #ChrisEvans is disappointed he can longer wear cable-knit jumpers after his character famously sported one in “Kniv… https://t.co/QlrcuGLa4h 1 week ago

People Magazine 🇿🇦 SA Chris Evans disappointed he can no longer wear cable-knit sweaters - https://t.co/cywOZaAR94 1 week ago

People Magazine 🇿🇦 SA Chris Evans disappointed he can no longer wear cable-knit sweaters - https://t.co/3MclyVsTnK 1 week ago

People Magazine 🇿🇦 SA Chris Evans disappointed he can no longer wear cable-knit sweaters - https://t.co/peL9zIyAwq 1 week ago

People Magazine 🇿🇦 SA Chris Evans disappointed he can no longer wear cable-knit sweaters - https://t.co/6mJ2B2ZN93 1 week ago

People Magazine 🇿🇦 SA Chris Evans disappointed he can no longer wear cable-knit sweaters - https://t.co/sP7U35DS40 1 week ago

Oratile Rossandra💙🌻 RT @People_SA: Chris Evans disappointed he can no longer wear cable-knit sweaters - https://t.co/ziuj4KbimE 1 week ago