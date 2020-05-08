7 Ways to Avoid Germs While Grocery Shopping 1.

If you have reusable bags, clean them between store trips.

2.

Wash and wipe down items, such as bottles, jars and cans when you return home.

3.

Avoid paying with cash and be sure to wipe down your debit or credit card afterwards.

4.

Bring disinfectant wipes to clean your grocery cart when you arrive at the store.

5.

Try your best to maintain a six-foot distance from other customers.

6.

Leave your grocery bags outside when you come home and take items inside by hand.

7.

Venture to grocery stores as early as you can in the morning when they are most likely to be at their cleanest.