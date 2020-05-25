Celebrating 2020 Grads: WCCO 4 News At Noon On May 25, 2020

Every day, we're taking some time out to pay tribute to the 2020 graduates.



Related videos from verified sources Health Officials Concerned As Many Ignore Social Distancing Guidelines Over Holiday Weekend



Health officials are concerned about many Americans ignoring social distancing guidelines as they celebrate Memorial Day amid the coronavirus pandemic. Elise Preston reports from Westchester County,.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:21 Published now Vehicle Crashes Into Warming House In Burnsville, No Injuries Reported



Thankfully no one was hurt when a car crashed into the warming house at Northview Park in Burnsville this morning. (0:20) WCCO 4 News At Noon - May 25, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 00:19 Published now