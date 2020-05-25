Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Celebrating 2020 Grads: WCCO 4 News At Noon On May 25, 2020

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Celebrating 2020 Grads: WCCO 4 News At Noon On May 25, 2020

Celebrating 2020 Grads: WCCO 4 News At Noon On May 25, 2020

Every day, we're taking some time out to pay tribute to the 2020 graduates.

WCCO 4 News At Noon - May 25, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Health Officials Concerned As Many Ignore Social Distancing Guidelines Over Holiday Weekend [Video]

Health Officials Concerned As Many Ignore Social Distancing Guidelines Over Holiday Weekend

Health officials are concerned about many Americans ignoring social distancing guidelines as they celebrate Memorial Day amid the coronavirus pandemic. Elise Preston reports from Westchester County,..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:21Published
Vehicle Crashes Into Warming House In Burnsville, No Injuries Reported [Video]

Vehicle Crashes Into Warming House In Burnsville, No Injuries Reported

Thankfully no one was hurt when a car crashed into the warming house at Northview Park in Burnsville this morning. (0:20) WCCO 4 News At Noon - May 25, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:19Published