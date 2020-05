With 100-Mile March, Brady Oberg Legacy Foundation Raises Awareness For Veteran PTSD Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:40s - Published 1 hour ago With 100-Mile March, Brady Oberg Legacy Foundation Raises Awareness For Veteran PTSD A group of Minnesotans marched 100 miles in 33 hours to raise awareness for Veteran PTSD and suicide. It’s organized by the Brady Oberg Legacy Foundation – started in the name of a veteran who took his own life almost five years ago. (1:40) WCCO 4 News At Noon - May 25, 2020 0

