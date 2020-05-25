|
UK death toll nears 37,000
UK death toll nears 37,000
Boris Johnson confirmed the UK’s death toll has risen to 36,914, an increase of 121 in the past 24 hours.
The Prime Minister’s comments came during daily coronavirus press conference at 10 Downing Street.
