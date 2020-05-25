Global  

UK death toll nears 37,000

UK death toll nears 37,000

UK death toll nears 37,000

Boris Johnson confirmed the UK’s death toll has risen to 36,914, an increase of 121 in the past 24 hours.

The Prime Minister’s comments came during daily coronavirus press conference at 10 Downing Street.

Report by Browna.

