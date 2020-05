Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed his senior adviser over a trip to Durham during lockdown, and announced the phased reopening of retailers from June 1 during Bank Holiday Monday's coronavirus daily briefing.



Tweets about this Signora Caria RT @BrettPransky: A question for the mask-less true believers: If God will protect you from #COVIDー19, then why do you need an AR-15 to pr… 5 seconds ago okeh RT @CBCAlerts: Quebec has 573 more coronavirus cases for a total of 47,987 cases. The province has also recorded another 85 deaths since it… 6 seconds ago Dylan Chevalier 🌈 RT @RachelNotley: Alberta businesses need support now. What do they get from @jkenney ? A survey.... we know what businesses need. We've al… 7 seconds ago BaseballNews ⚾ No MLB? Korean baseball is in full swing—here's what you need to know, from KBO cheerleaders to bat-flipping - CNBC… https://t.co/ZquHTWckd7 11 seconds ago Greenwood Library Did you know you can now apply for a library card from home? There's no need to leave the couch to start gaining a… https://t.co/XIk7Z2Hihh 12 seconds ago cathy chiero RT @Destiny3650: Planned Parenthood improperly received $80 million in funding from the Paycheck Protection Program. Now a group of senator… 19 seconds ago Dominick Hardy @OiDeegan @nadhimzahawi @Keir_Starmer Stop responding! Get out of my mentions! 😆 I never said it was your excuse!… https://t.co/3GRySaRdJG 21 seconds ago Factr .@joshgnosis via @guardian advises Australians working from home to be wary of how much information they give out a… https://t.co/YTxRZ9M1tb 25 seconds ago